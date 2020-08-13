Indore: Registrations for admission in PG courses begin; merit to be decided on aggregate marks

Though final year/semester exams of undergraduate courses have yet not been conducted, registrations for centralised online admissions counselling for admission in postgraduate courses offered by government and private colleges started on Thursday.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat stated that the students would be granted admission in PG courses on a provisional basis.

“As final year/semester exams of undergraduate courses are still not held, the approved proposal for grant of admission to students on a provisional basis,” he said.

The merit of students willing to take admission in PG courses will be decided on the aggregate of first and second-year marks.

Silawat stated that students who would be granted admission on a provisional basis will have to clear the final year exams. “If the student failed to clear the final year exams, his/her admission will stand cancelled,” he added.

Students are required to select 15 colleges, priority wise, during the time of registration. Total of three rounds of counselling will be held.

First-round will be centralised online counselling while the other two rounds will be college-level counselling. The students who fail to get admission in online counselling will try their luck in CLC rounds.

The registration process is going to continue until August 28.

The admission process is held online and office. While general colleges will have to fill seats in online mode, the institutes with minority status have the privilege to grant admission in offline mode.

Govt colleges first choice

The first choice of students willing to pursue master degree courses like MA, MCom, MSc, MSW courses will be government colleges.

That’s why Holkar Science College, Atal Behari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College, New Science College, New GDC, Old GDC will be the first ones to be filled. The reason behind students opting for government colleges is low fee structures.

Minority Colleges for direct admission

For students who want to have admission in their preferred courses, minority colleges which have the right to admit students on the direct mode will be an obvious choice.

There are nearly 40 colleges in the city, including Renaissance College, Comp-feeders College, Arihant College, Akshay Academy, Vishisht College, ISBA College, Jain Diwakar College, Alexia College, Indore Christian College and Gujarati College.