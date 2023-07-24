Indore: Registration Under Ladli Behna Opens On July 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registration of married women between 21 and 23 years under the Ladli Behna scheme will start on July 25. Camps will be set up in all 19 IMC zones, all city council zones and gram panchayats where officials of women and child welfare department would help the women complete their registration.

The Chief Minister announced on July 10 that benefits of Ladli Behna would be extended to married women between 21 and 23 years.

The government has already registered over 1.25 crore women under the scheme.

During the registration under the Ladli Behna scheme in May, Indore had topped with the maximum number of registrations. This time too, the department is expecting a positive response. Budholiya said that recently the department added 10,000 bank accounts of the beneficiaries who did not receive money under the scheme due to some technical glitch.

Required Documents

Family ID or Member ID issued by Samagra Portal.

Aadhar Card

Aadhar Card composite E-KYC

Mobile Number

Personal Bank Account

Bank account linked with Aadhar and activated DBT

