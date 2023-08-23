Indore: Registration & Stamps Dept Collects Rs 891.57 Crore Revenue In Division Amount Recovered In Just Five Months | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the first 5 months of the financial year, the department of registration and stamps has collected revenue to the tune of Rs 891.57 cr from Indore revenue division against the target of Rs 3236 cr set for the year.

Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhayadiya has instructed officials that revenue should be increased from the registration of properties in the division.

The divisional commissioner issued these instructions at a meeting of district registration officers of Indore division at his office on Tuesday. On this occasion, DIG registration and stamp BK More and other departmental officers were present.

Commissioner Mal Singh reviewed the revenue received so far, the number of registered documents, stamp duty cases, disposal of RRC cases etc. He instructed that all pending RRC cases should be resolved through a special campaign and if necessary, attachment action should also be taken.

He said that stamp duty cases should be settled within the stipulated time and the amount should also be recovered on time. He asked all the officers to ensure 100% fulfilment of the target of registration and stamps for the ongoing financial year.

He instructed the officers to ensure timely fixation of salaries of their departmental officers-employees, disposal of time-scale pay scale cases and payment of all entitlements and disposal of pension cases.

Target to collect Rs 3236 cr revenue

DIG registration and stamps BK More informed that the revenue target of the division this year is Rs 3236 cr. From the beginning of the current year till the end of last month, revenue of Rs 891.57 cr has been collected in the division.

Last year, revenue of Rs 789.38 cr was earned during the same period. More said that 95,125 documents of properties have been registered so far while 83,364 documents of properties were registered during the same period last year.

