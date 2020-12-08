Indore: Registration for online admission to JNV extended till December 15

Indore: Registrations for online admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Manpur, Indore district has been extended to December 15, 2020. Admissions are being allotted for students of class VI and class IX in the year 2021-22 under the direction of the Government of India.

Students studying in class V and class VIII have to register online for appearing in the examination for admission.

Students can register themselves on Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's website free of charge. The admission portrals are: www.navodaya.gov.in and navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/admission-jnvst/jnvst-class/.

All the government or non-government primary and secondary institution heads and principal students of the district have been directed to go to the website given above to ensure online registration of students studying in class V or VIII.

All the candidates from Indore district, who are talented but not in a good economic condition, can avail this scheme.

The reason for extension of dates is the request received from students, who could not register for the examination. The initial last date for registration was Dec 15.

JNV is a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India. They are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, with classes from VI to XII standard.

JNVs are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of India and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system, without regard to their families' socio-economic condition.