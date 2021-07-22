Indore: Registration begins for Jain pilgrimage centre

Indore:

On the occasion of Republic Day, every year the pilgrimage of Shikharji, the biggest pilgrimage of Jain society, is taken out by Digambar Jain Samaj Youth Cell Indore from Indore. The preparations for that journey has started with the registration of passengers for the trip.

Chief convenors Rahul Sethi, Piyush Raoka and convenor Suyash Jain said, “A special train has been arranged through IRCTC for the journey to Shikharji located in Jharkhand state.”

Under this, the yatra will start from Indore on January 21, 2022, and it will reach Sammed Shikhar on January 23.

On this day, travellers will visit all the Jain temples located in the mountain. After this, the mountain will be worshipped on January 24.

On the 25th, there will be a devotional music event led by Shikhar Vidhan. On 26 January, along with the hoisting of the flag, a tricolour yatra will be taken out on the occasion of Republic Day.

Then on the same day in the afternoon, all the passengers will leave for Indore by train. The yatra will end late night on January 27.

Raoka and Jain said, “The youth cell has started registration for this journey. For this, a team of regional coordinator has been constituted.”

Registrations are being coordinated via helpline numbers by Rajkumar Kala, Kalpana Jain, Yash Jain, Pooja Barjatya and Bhawna Chandiwal .

Trek of 27 km for worshipping Shikarji

Jain said, “The pilgrims have to walk 27 kilometres to worship Shikharji mountain.” One has to trek for nine kilometres uphill, and further another nine kilometres around the mountain. Then after the worship, devotees will have to walk downhill for nine kilometres.

All the Covid-19 protocols and rules must be strictly complied with, says the notice to devotees.

Importance of Shikarji for Jain community members

Women's Cell General Secretary Meghna Jain, working president Pooja Kasliwal and treasurer Minal Patni told that the worship of Sammed Shikharji is of great importance in Jainism. “There are 20 Tirthankaras, who have liberated from this world, with blessings from this mountain,” they said.

They cited that Anantanant Muniraj was another example of the same.