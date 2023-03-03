e-Paper Get App
Indore: Registrar offices to be open on Saturday and Sunday in March

On the day of Dhulendi there will be a holiday of one day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All the offices of the District and Sub Registrars of the department of Registration and Stamps will remain open on all days of the Month of March including Saturdays & Sundays. On the day of Dhulendi there will be a holiday of one day. The decision is taken to avoid the rush of the public there. Before the end of the financial year usually rush is developed in these offices.

BK More, Assistant Inspector General of the Registration and Stamps Department confirmed this development. He said that as per the need slots may be increased in this month.

