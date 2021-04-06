Indore records 866 new +ve cases, four deaths

Indore: There is no relief for citizens from Covid-19 as 866 patients out of 5,793 samples were tested positive on Tuesday. This figure also breached all previous ones.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.95 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 74,895. Four deaths were also reported taking the toll to 981 so far. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 9,62,781. As many as 4889 samples were tested negative on Monday.Department took 6223 more samples for testing including 4425 for RTPCR and 1798 RAT . As many as 6281 patients are under getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 67633 patients have been discharged so far