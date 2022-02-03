Indore: Record 70.18 crore units of electricity supplied in 7 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Malwa-Nimar region is currently witnessing significant growth in agricultural, industrial and non-domestic demand, as well as substantial domestic power demand, resulting in a historic increase in total electricity supply. For the past one week, the maximum supply of electricity is running above 6,000 MW.

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company claimed that a total of 70.18 crore units of electricity was supplied in seven days which is a record in itself.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the supply of electricity is at a historical high due to the high demand.

In the past 24 hours, 10.21 crore units of power was supplied to the Malwa-Nimar region in seven days. Tomar said that 1.45 crore units had been supplied in Indore district and 1.41 crore units in Dhar district, 1.19 crore units in Ujjain district, 97 lakh units in Khargone and 81 lakh units in Ratlam district in the past 24 hours.

