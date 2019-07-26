Indore: Record 503 MW power consumption in July

Indore: For the first time in city’s history, the electricity consumption has crossed 500 MW mark in July. The unprecedented rise in power consumption is due to rise in humidity.

“The total daily consumption of power in the city has shot up to 503 MW which is 20 per cent more to the average demand in the month of July,” said Vikas Narwal, managing director of MP Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd.

The average power consumption last year was about 400 MW but it shot up due to rise in humidity.