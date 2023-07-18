Indore: Record 1.19L Saplings Planted In A single Day On Hariyali Amavasya | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase the city’s green cover from the existing 9.5 per cent to 18 per cent in the next four years, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) mobilized residents for planting a record 1.19 lakh saplings in a single day on the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya.

More than 84,000 saplings were distributed by IMC, 8,000 by HDFC Bank, 5,000 by International Waste Management Pvt Ltd, 5,000 by Nahta Institute, 4,000 by Young India, 3,000 by Kotak Bank and Indus Bank, 5,000 by SBI Bank, 5,000 by ICICI Bank and other organisations for plantation.

“It was a well-planned plantation drive wherein we mostly planted saplings which when grow to bear fruits or flowers,” said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Read Also 6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

He launched the plantation drive on Monday which will continue for a week.

“The cleanest city of the country is determined to go greener also,” he said.

Bhargav started the plantation campaign by planting saplings on the green belt between Sudama Nagar and Gopur Square in the city. After this, tree plantation was done by him at Jarolian Market in Sudama Nagar, Bhagirathpura, BSF Premises and Bijasan area.

While BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya planted saplings on Pitru Parvat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda, MLA Ramesh Mendola, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive did plantation in Scheme No 78.

As Collector IlayarajaT was going out of town, he planted a sapling on the airport premises before taking his flight on Monday.

Various organisations associate with environment-friendly campaign

Under Paryavaran Mitra Abhiyan, CS Association and Acropolis College did plantation in Piplyahana, Patel College, Rankers School and Millennium School in Trenching Ground, saints and Panchsheel Nagar children at BijasanTekri, Lions Club, Jain Shwetambar Association on Gandhi Hall premises, Guru Sikh Samaj in Mata Gurjar Gurdwara and other areas, Maheshwari Samaj on the banks of Sirpur Pond, Jain Social Welfare Society at Lalbagh premises, Mahila Morcha in Bijasan premises, Sangh Mitra outfit from Reti Mandi Square to Chandan Nagar Saqure. Saplings were also planted at Nehru Park, Trenching Ground, Pitru Parvat, Bijasan and other places by the students of the Internship with Mayor.

Variety of plants

Karaj, Peepal, Shisham, Champa, Kala Peepal, Jamun, Guava, Belpatra, Amla, Sitafal, Mango, Gulmohar, Paltafarm, Neem, Kachnar, Amaltas, Arjun, Morchhali, Tiporia in the city under the Environment Friend Campaign. Saplings of Vermilion, Parkhia, Mahua, Ashok, Coconut and other species were also planted.