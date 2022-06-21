e-Paper Get App

Indore: Reconstruction of 4-storey temple starts

In a four-storey building on about a 3,500-square-foot plot, apart from Shri Ram Mandir and Shri Hanuman Mandir, an arena, a gymnasium, a Satsang hall, a Sadhu Niwas and a Bhojanshala will be constructed.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of reconstruction of the 80-year-old Shri Ram Temple and Akhara at Juni Indore, Malipura, has started. The construction work was started by Ashish Limbodia, a youth social worker, and Pooja Limbodia.

President of the Shriskal Panch Phoolmali Samaj Jagdish Barodia, Paras Bodana, Kamal Solanki, Mohan Verma ‘Moni’, Lucky Verma, Ram Prajapat and Hukumchand were present as special guests.

