Indore: Recognition for schools delayed four months…End result, Fee hike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The admission process under the Right to Education Act (RTE) has still not started in Madhya Pradesh, even as most schools have already begun the academic session in April to compensate for the loss in learning during the pandemic period. With barely a month of vacation, schools will reopen for students in June, but the RTE admission process, which takes months, has not even started.

Wondering why? The blame goes to the district education officers (DEOs) across the state who have not even completed the recognition process yet. The school recognition process began in January 2022 and should have been completed by February.

According to the Lok Sewa Guarantee Adhiniyam, the process must be completed in 45 days. However, it seems that the DEOs across the state have dragged that process till May and still stand in quicksand.

Questioning the DEOs across the state, director of the State Education Centre Dhanraju S called upon all the DEOs of the state for a meeting on Wednesday. He questioned them on the pending process.

Why is the RTE process so delayed?

§ DEOs came up with various reasons citing technical difficulties in completing the process. Even after complete digitisation of the process, it is already delayed by four months

§ The Private School Association claimed that the DEO office delays the process to get under-the-counter income from schools

§ In his discussion, Dhanraju warned DEOs to complete the process within the next 10 days, so that the RTE process can finally start

§ RTE process is also going to face many challenges this year with new, strict rules on age of admissions, shared Akshay Singh Rathore, district project coordinator

What happens if RTE process delayed?

With admissions being delayed, most students eligible for—and in need of—RTE admissions will also take private admissions. This results in complete failure of RTE in the state.

Last year, only 45 per cent of the reserved seats under the Right to Eduation (RTE) were filled in the state. This gap of 55 per cent puts an extra burden on private schools, which transfers to parents with fee hikes and extra charges.

While a few schools are able to book their RTE seats with children of their employees, most of the schools are able to fill only 10 per cent of the reserved RTE seats. In 2021, the maximum number of schools in the state were able to fill only one seat out of the 10 reserved ones.

Now, since the government does not pay anything for the nine reserved seats, the entire burden of this fee passes onto other students in the batch and school.

Last year, 1.5L RTE seats remained vacant

This is the case with most schools in the state, which include about 28,303 schools in Madhya Pradesh (MP), which were registered under RTE. Moreover, 291,111 seats were reserved in the state, but most of them remained vacant.

From these 2.9 lakh seats, only 1.4 lakh seats were filled in the state in 2021. This means 1.5 lakh seats remained vacant despite being reserved under RTE for the academic session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:08 AM IST