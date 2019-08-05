Indore: Recklessly-driven truck kills a 15-year-old boy

Indore: A 15-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a recklessly driven truck near Bapat Square on Sunday. The police have seized the truck and registered a case against the truck driver.

According to Hira Nagar police station incharge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya, the deceased has been identified as Tushar Bundela, a resident Ravidas Nagar area of the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was returning from his coaching when the truck hit his bicycle around 5.30 pm. Tushar was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where he died during the treatment.

The police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and have started investigation. The errant driver was arrested by the police soon after the incident.