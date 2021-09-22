Indore: Recklessly driven truck crushes man to death, driver held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was crushed to death by a recklessly driven truck in Indore, sources said on Wednesday.

Irked over the accident, the locals bashed up the driver and cleaner of the truck and handed the duo over to police.

The incident took place in the Heera Nagar area on Wednesday. According to information, the man, whose identity is yet to be established, was standing on the roadside when a truck belonging to Mahveer Road Lines hit him.

The man came under the wheel of the truck and died on the spot.

Police said that the truck was going to Betma from Sagar. The truck driver Tarun and cleaner Shubham have been detained and are being interrogated, said police.

The police said that the body of the deceased had been put in a mortuary and efforts were on to establish his identity.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Dinesh Pandey is the new president of Indore Bar Association

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:26 PM IST