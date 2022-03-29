Indore receives National Water Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another achievement for Indore district as the district has secured the first place in water conservation in the West Zone of the Country.

President Ramnath Kovind conferred the National Water award 2020 to the district at a function held at Vighyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh received the award.

Earlier, on Monday Collector Manish Singh informed that the central ground water team had done the survey of the district about the works being done in the field of water conservation. The team found the performance of the district excellent on various parameters. Components like water conservation, water recycling, sewerage system management etc. were observed by the team.

During the survey, the team appreciated the activities of Indore Municipal Corporation for taping of all sewerage plants, release of wastewater from residential and commercial establishments into the environment only after treatment, reuse of waste water etc. The survey found that roof top water recharging units have been installed in 16,000 private establishments in the district.

Similarly, water recharging units have also been installed in 1500 government offices. He said that the team also assessed the change in water level in rural areas due to construction of farm ponds, check dams and water conservation measures. States including MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra State come in the West Zone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:11 PM IST