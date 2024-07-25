Indore Receives Just 50% Rainfall Compared To Last Year

Dark clouds envelope the city sky. | Photo by Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the month of July drawing to a close, Indore has only received 10 inches of rains so far, compared to over 20 inches by this time last year. The dark clouds have been hovering over the sky for the last many days but didnít bring any relief to the denizens as the city didnít receive any long spell of rainfall in one month of monsoon.

However, the clouds have decreased the difference of day and night temperature to only two degrees Celsius. According to the weather centre at the airport, 2.3 mm (0.3 inches) of rain was recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total rainfall to 10.2 inches.

In contrast, by July 24 last year, Indore had received 20.5 inches of rain, more than double this year's amount.

Indore usually receives 14.2 inches of rain by this time of year, but only 10.2 inches have fallen so far, four inches below normal and 10 inches less than last year's record. The city's annual average rainfall is 37.5 inches, leaving two more months for the rain quota to be fulfilled.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius yesterday, four degrees below normal. The minimum night temperature was 23.1 degrees, one degree above normal. Winds were blowing from the west and southwest region with a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

Rural areas received more rains than urban

A noticeable disparity exists within the district, with rural areas receiving more rainfall than urban regions. Depalpur has recorded 18.4 inches of rain, Gautampura 15 inches, and Sanwer 13.7 inches. However, Mhow has only received 8.1 inches, and Hatod 9.4 inches. The lack of rain in urban areas could lead to water scarcity if it does not rain in the next two months.

Varied rainfall across Indore

Rainfall figures vary within Indore city itself as the weather centre at the Airport has recorded 10.2 inches, while the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square has measured 13.3 inches. The Agricultural College has reported 11 inches.