Indore receives close to 1” rainfall, total 21.6”

Indore: The city received over close to an inch of rainfall on Sunday night, bringing the overall rainfall till date to 21.6 inches (550.5 mm). There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Sunday. The meteorological department, which recorded 22.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm, forecast that the weather would remain the same in the city over the next couple of days. The change in weather conditions also provided relief to the citizens from the stifling heat and humidity but this remained shortlived as the weather turned muggy after the rain, as well.

Meanwhile, the monitoring centre of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Regal Square recorded 17.25 mm rainfall in the evening. A cyclonic circulation lies over the north and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. “Under the influence of these conditions, Indore division will witness light-to-moderate rain with thunderstorms for the next couple of days,” Met officials said.

Temperature and humidity

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius (1 degree Celsius above normal). The minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Celsius above normal). The humidity level was 90 per cent in the morning; it increased to 73 per cent in the evening.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:09 PM IST