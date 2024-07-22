Indore Reality Check: Leaking Walls, Fungus Endanger Patients' Lives In MY Hospital

Fungus and dampness on walls of wards in the hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Patients at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) are facing severe health risks due to rampant negligence and poor maintenance by the hospital administration. The hospital's walls are plagued by seepage, water leakage, and fungus growth, jeopardising the well-being of those seeking treatment.

As the monsoon season approaches, the situation has worsened, with black mould infesting the ceilings and walls of several wards. Despite awareness among doctors about the infections caused by such fungus, no action has been taken to address the issue. The seepage and fungal problems persist in most wards, where patients with weakened immune systems and various infectious diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses, are being treated.

Patients and their families have expressed frustration at the lack of attention to these hazardous conditions.

The hospital staff stated that these issues have persisted year-round but intensify during the rainy season due to leaking toilet pipelines. ìDespite crores of monthly expenditures on maintenance, basic cleanliness and facility upkeep remain neglected. The hospital administration's decision to involve multiple agencies in maintenance has led to disorganization and inefficiency,î a PWD official said wishing anonymity.

Meanwhile, ENT experts warn that the fungal species present on the hospital walls, such as alternaria, aspergillus, penicillium, and cladosporium, can cause a range of health issues, including asthma, rhinitis, cough, cold, sore throat, headache, fatigue, joint pain, allergies, and dermatitis.

"An action plan is being made to address the seepage problem caused by the toilets. Leaking taps will also be replaced, and this issue will be resolved soon." --- Dr Ashok Yadav, Superintendent of MY Hospital