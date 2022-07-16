Indore: Readymade Garment Fair after 60 years in city

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Readymade Garment Fair is being organised in Indore in July for the first time after 60 years by Indore Readymade Garment Traders Association. This Garment Fair will start on July 16 and will last for 3 days. To participate in this fair, traders from all over the country as well as foreign traders will also come to Indore in large numbers.

This information was given by Ashish Nigam, president of Indore Readymade Clothing Traders Association, and Secretary Vishal Dasod. The purpose behind organising this fair is that readymade garments manufactured in Indore can be presented to the garment traders of the country and the world. Nigam said that Indore is the major readymade garment hub of the country, due to which traders from all over the country come to Indore for shopping. Hundreds of readymade garments manufacturers from Indore present their products at one place through this Garment Fair.

The corporation informed that for the first time after 60 years this fair is being organised, which will display the readymade garment collection of Indore from July 16 to 18 at Labh Ganga Garden. At this fair, 300 textile manufacturers from Indore will present and display their products. This fair is not for common citizens. The work of selling readymade garments to common citizens will not be done here. At this fair, traders from all over the country and abroad will come and see the product and book their orders.

The corporation said that traders from South India have always been coming in large numbers to participate in the Garment Fair. At this fair, traders from Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are invited.

The corporation said that Mumbai is considered to be the largest hub of readymade garments in the entire country. Indore comes after that. Nigam said, “We are even ahead of Mumbai in terms of the new design, quality, and rate of garments. Till now, the work of giving new designs of new fashion, which Mumbai used to do, is now being done in the lead by Indore. The cost of Indore garments is also very reasonable. This also opens the doors of success of Indore Readymade Garment Fair.”