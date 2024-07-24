Indore: 'Phones, Vehicles Get Cheaper,' 'Nothing For Housewives!' Citizens React On Union Budget 2024

Indore: Reactions On Union Budget 2024 |

Rajeev Tripathi, DSP, PTC Indore

Rajeev Tripathi, DSP, PTC Indore |

I welcome this public-friendly budget as prices of electric vehicles, mobile phones, chargers, cancer drugs and solar sets have been reduced. The reduction in prices of solar sets and electric vehicles will help in conserving environment. Three medicines used in the treatment of serious diseases like cancer have been made more affordable, enabling people from lower-income group to access treatment for this costly disease.

Vinod Nair, Sports Teacher

Vinod Nair, Sports Teacher |

The sports budget has seen a marginal increase of Rs 45.36 crore from the previous year when Paris Games 2024 are beginning in less than a week's time. If we are hoping to host the Olympics in future, the government should more keenly focus on sports.

Sangeeta Gohadiya, Teacher

Sangeeta Gohadiya, Teacher |

This budget has disappointed many people. After kitchen, the biggest need is education. Children's fees and the cost of books are becoming very expensive. The government is not paying attention to this. Besides, the government should have focused on medical expenses too, but only a few medicines received tax exemptions. In such a budget, the common man suffers more.

Atul Seth, Consulting Engineer

Atul Seth, Consulting Engineer |

Atul Seth Historic steps are proposed for land reform in the Budget. For rural land reforms, measures include providing a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ for all land, digitisation of cadastral maps, survey of map sub-divisions as per current ownership, establishment of land registry and linking it with farmers’ registry. In urban areas, land will be digitised with the help of GIS mapping. An IT system will be established for property record administration, updating and tax administration. The aim of this measure is to improve the financial condition of urban local bodies. Certainly, these measures will stop the business of benami properties in rural areas, while in urban areas, along with increasing income of local bodies, the income of the Central government will increase and there will be more transparency in the business of land.

Shikha Jain (Co- Founder Crenovate and Indore Finishing Academy (IFS)

Shikha Jain (Co- Founder Crenovate and Indore Finishing Academy (IFS) |

Though the budget focuses on nine areas, my attention went to the investment of Rs 1.48 lakh crore being made for education and skill development which will create higher education accessibility, creating job opportunities for the youth, 1 crore youth internships in top 500 companies and skill development grant for 20 lakh youths of India, will help them gain exposure to real life business environment, holistic growth, employability, adaptability and entrepreneurship – This move of FM Sitharaman is highly appreciable

Anil Ranka (President of Sarafa Trade Association)

Anil Ranka (President of Sarafa Trade Association) |

The government has taken a step in the right direction. The decisions will impose restriction on smuggling while the government revenue will increase and customers will get gold at a cheap price which leads to better business. There were some demands of traders from a long time which are seen to fulfill with this budget

Sonali Solanki, Professor

Sonali Solanki, Professor |

The new budget has introduced several progressive measures that align with the country's growth aspirations. The emphasis on digital India initiatives will bridge the digital divide and enhance online education. Support for startups and MSMEs will foster entrepreneurship and job creation. The focus on green energy and sustainability will help reduce carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices. Tax relief for middle-class taxpayers is a welcome move, providing some respite from financial pressures. Support for agriculture and farmers will boost rural development and ensure food security. Overall, the budget strikes a balance between growth, inclusivity and sustainability

Kanti Verma, housewife

Kanti Verma, housewife |

The government has not given any concession to housewives, does that mean we do not vote for them? The price of kitchen items are continuously rising. We hoped that the government would give concessions on cylinders and other essentials this time, but that did not happen

Sangeeta Yadav, housewife

Sangeeta Yadav, housewife |

There was nothing for housewives earlier and there is still nothing today. Whatever is in the budget is fine Rekha Lokre, housewife With Picture: Rekha Lokre The budget presented by the finance minister is optimistic and will act as a development booster for the upcoming years