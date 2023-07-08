Indore: RBI Organizes Financial Literacy Quiz Programme For School Students | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reserve Bank of India organised a quiz program for school students in the city on Friday to spread financial literacy among them. Many programmes are being organized by the Reserve Bank of India to promote financial literacy in the district.

In this sequence, this year, the All India Financial Literacy Quiz is being organised for students of Classes 8th to 10th of government schools. The quiz will start from the development block level and end at the national level. In this connection, the second phase of the quiz was completed as district level competition.

The competition was held at Government Excellence School Bal Vinay Mandir. The winners of the competition were awarded. RBI officer Navneet Tiwari, senior managers of Bank of India Praveen Toppo and Shashwat Srivastava and school principal Pooja Saxena were present during the quiz.

In the competition, students were asked questions related to financial literacy, Reserve Bank of India, banking system, G-20 etc. The first position was secured by Shruti Agarwal and Lakshmi Prajapat at the district level.

