Indore: RBI officers get to know industrialists’ problems

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officers reached the city on Wednesday and got to know the problems of industrialists regarding problems faced from banks. The RBI were assistant general manager Krishna Murari Mathur and assistant manager Sachin Sule.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, said the RBI officials held detailed discussions on the problems faced by the industries in their dealings with banks and complaints about not getting benefits of loan schemes. The programme was organised under the aegis of the MSME Development Institute.

The industrialists complained about banks not cooperating in certain matters. While drawing the attention of the officers, Dafaria said that, in case of mortgage, the fee has to be paid again for changing the bank, whereas this fee should not be levied again. Industries are not getting the benefit of collateral free loans by banks, which is causing them a lot of trouble. Despite having an online system, many formalities are done by banks; these processes should be improved.

In many loan cases, the bank first increases the interest rate and reduces it in mutual discussions—this sends a wrong message. The claim period of bank guarantee is fixed at 12 months, due to which many discrepancies arise.

Industrialist Abhay Agarwal said that he had complained to the RBI about the non-cooperative case of the bank but, till date, there was no response. Banks ask for stock audit reports while industries provide them with balance sheets every year. In many cases, banks charge a fee for the search report on the industries, which is wrong. Another industrialist said his loan case in the Bank of Maharashtra had been stuck for the past three months due to non-availability of links and no help was being received even after direct visits. Similarly, Bank of Baroda recovered penalty for not giving a stock statement by an industrialist during the lockdown period.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 1987 batch IPS officer Sudhir Saxena likely to be new DGP of MP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:56 PM IST