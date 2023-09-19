Indore: Rationalisation Of Polling Booth Discussed In Meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the forthcoming rationalisation of polling booths, change in name of buildings used as polling booths is underway. Extensive preparations are going on for the upcoming state assembly elections in the district. In this connection, as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a meeting of representatives of nationally recognised political parties was organised at the collector office on Monday. The objective was to discuss the rationalisation of polling stations and changing the name of the buildings of polling stations for the convenience of voters. The meeting was presided over by collector and district election officer Dr Ilayaraja T.

Rajendra Raghuvanshi, additional collector and deputy district election officer, all returning officers were also present in the meeting. The proposals prepared by the district election office in this regard were discussed in the meeting. It was decided to send the proposal to the Election Commission for approval.

It was said in the meeting that for the convenience of voters, there are proposals to change the name of buildings of 30 polling stations and as the buildings of 13 polling stations are dilapidated, there are proposals for alteration or rationalisation of these buildings. Collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed in the meeting that strict security arrangements will be made at the polling stations to maintain peace and law and order and for fair and fearless polling.

Stern action will be taken against those who disturb peace and law and order and create disruption in elections. In the meeting he also informed about the progress of the revision work of the voter list.

