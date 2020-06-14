Indore Ration Rage Case: 'Abiding' Congress leader reach Sarafa Police Station to surrender

Indore: The ration ‘rage’ episode continued for the third day on Sunday when Congress leaders reached Sarafa Police Station and surrendered for violation under Section 144. A case was registered against them on Saturday for staging dharna without permission at Rajwada Square.

MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel along with City president of Congress Vinay Bakliwal reached Rajwada Square on Sunday morning and paid obeisance before the Ahilya Statue and then “marched” to Sarafa Police Station. They walked to the police station with their supporters and surrendered.

Police Station in-charge Amrita Solanki completed the formalities of the arrest of Congress leaders and released them on bail outside the station.

Addressing media, Bakliwal said, “We had followed social distancing during the peaceful protest to pray wisdom for administration and BJP on Saturday but police registered a case against us. Police and administration didn’t have guts to act against BJP leaders who violated norms and social distancing.”