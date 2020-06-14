Indore Ration Rage Case: 'Abiding' Congress leader reach Sarafa Police Station to surrender

Indore: The ration ‘rage’ episode continued for the third day on Sunday when Congress leaders reached Sarafa Police Station and surrendered for violation under Section 144. A case was registered against them on Saturday for staging dharna without permission at Rajwada Square.
MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel along with City president of Congress Vinay Bakliwal reached Rajwada Square on Sunday morning and paid obeisance before the Ahilya Statue and then “marched” to Sarafa Police Station. They walked to the police station with their supporters and surrendered.
Police Station in-charge Amrita Solanki completed the formalities of the arrest of Congress leaders and released them on bail outside the station.
Addressing media, Bakliwal said, “We had followed social distancing during the peaceful protest to pray wisdom for administration and BJP on Saturday but police registered a case against us. Police and administration didn’t have guts to act against BJP leaders who violated norms and social distancing.”
Similarly, MLA Sanjay Shukla said state government, BJP and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta should take responsibility of the gathering in the programme they organized in which social distancing was flouted.
“I learnt that some people of the area, who attended the programme have fallen ill. Government should take responsibility of their health and their COVID-19 tests should be conducted. We, too, will arrange facilities for their tests but government and former MLA should pay compensation to those fallen ill due to their irresponsible behavior,” Shukla said.
Former minister Jitu Patwari couldn’t make it to the PS as he was away in Bhopal.
Case registered against nine more Congressmen
After releasing Congress leaders, Sarafa police booked nine more Congressmen under section 188 for violation of section 144. These congressmen had accompanied the Congress leaders to the police station.
A case was registered against Devendra Yadav, Shailendra Garg, Ansaf ANsari, Mukesh Yadav, Rafiq Khan, Sarvesh Tiwari, Anwar Dastak, Monti Baba and Sunny Rajpal.
Meanwhile, Congress city spokesperson Sunny Rajpal and Johar Manpurwala alleged that the police is working as puppet of BJP and cases have been registered against Congress leaders on the direction of BJP to settle political scores.
