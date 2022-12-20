e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

A beautiful tableaux and a scout band was part of the Rath Yatra. Leading the yatra was a 300 feet long Jain flag

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Birth anniversary of 23rd Tirthankar, Lord Parshavnath, was celebrated enthusiastically by the Jain community of the city on Monday.

A Rath Yatra started from Mahaveer Bhawan at Rajwada under the auspices of the Navratna Family. Women of the society participated wearing red and saffron saree.

This Rath Yatra went till Mahaveer Bhawan of Aerodrome Road. During the Rath Yatra the participants raised slogans against the Jharkhand government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikharji as a tourism destination. The Jain community wants the government to take back this decision.

A beautiful tableaux and a scout band was part of the Rath Yatra. Leading the yatra was a 300 feet long Jain flag.

Many Jain seers and office-bearers of various Jain social organisations were present.

Read Also
Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates Bhargav, Pal for city’s top position in Swachh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Indore: Proposals invited for new guideline rate for 2023-24

Indore: Proposals invited for new guideline rate for 2023-24

Indore Sports Update: Indore Academy post thrilling win over Hyderabad

Indore Sports Update: Indore Academy post thrilling win over Hyderabad

Indore Sports Update: Colorful closing of Marthoma Karate Trophy

Indore Sports Update: Colorful closing of Marthoma Karate Trophy

Indore: Man booked for rape, and forcing woman to convert

Indore: Man booked for rape, and forcing woman to convert