Indore: Rath Yatra to celebrate birth anniversary of Lord Parshavnath

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Birth anniversary of 23rd Tirthankar, Lord Parshavnath, was celebrated enthusiastically by the Jain community of the city on Monday.

A Rath Yatra started from Mahaveer Bhawan at Rajwada under the auspices of the Navratna Family. Women of the society participated wearing red and saffron saree.

This Rath Yatra went till Mahaveer Bhawan of Aerodrome Road. During the Rath Yatra the participants raised slogans against the Jharkhand government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikharji as a tourism destination. The Jain community wants the government to take back this decision.

A beautiful tableaux and a scout band was part of the Rath Yatra. Leading the yatra was a 300 feet long Jain flag.

Many Jain seers and office-bearers of various Jain social organisations were present.