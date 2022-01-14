Indore: Rate of positivity was 12.33 percent, active cases of 6626

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corona’s upward trend continued on Thursday too as 1,291 new cases were reported during the day. The daily tally is 187 more than Wednesday’s 1,104.

During the day 10,469 samples were put to test. Positivity rate was reported at 12.33%. Total number of positive patients reached 1,61,929. Toll remained at 1,397 as no death was reported during the day.

Number of active cases has also increased to 6,626 as 285 patients were discharged on Thursday. Total 1,53,906 patients have been discharged so far.

On Thursday, 186 people tested positive for corona in Ujjain. Barring three, the rest hail from Ujjain city. Positivity rate too went up to 9%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:56 AM IST