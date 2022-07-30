e-Paper Get App

Indore: Rare tri-coloured tiger cub dies in zoo

Dr Uttam Yadav, zoo in-charge, said that the cub was found dead on Saturday and its mother Ragini was found eating it.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tri-coloured melanistic tiger cub that was born in the city zoo on July 24, died on Saturday. Tigress Ragini had given birth to three cubs, out of which now only one is surviving.

Dr Yadav said that a tigress eating her own cub is nothing unusual and it happens all the time in the wild. Often, tigers also kill cubs and eat them.

He said that the reason for the death of the two cubs is unclear as their postmortem has not been carried out because the zoo does not intervene in the natural process of parent animals taking care of their babies.

Zoo officials said that it is possible that the tri-coloured cub was born weak and therefore it succumbed.

When the tri-coloured cub was born the zoo authorities had claimed that it was a rare event and it was the first tri-coloured cub born in any zoo in the country.

Indore zoo authorities held a live session of feeding the tigers in front of the public

Indore zoo authorities held a live session of feeding the tigers in front of the public

On the occasion of Tiger Day the Indore zoo authorities held a live session of feeding the tigers in front of the public. Chickens were tied to a rope that was thrown into the tiger’s den. The tigers pounced on the chicken as if making a kill, much to the excitement of the people present there. The zoo authorities also gave information about the tigers in the zoo and about their habitat.

Indore: West Discom MD, staff perform yoga
