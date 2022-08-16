Indore: Rare newspapers of August 15, 1947, showcased at high court

Justice Vivek Rusia, administrative judge of the Indore Bench of MP High Court, inaugurated an exhibition of rare newspapers published on August 15, 1947, at the campus of the Indore Bench of MP High Court on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the patriotic occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, a one-day exhibition of rare newspapers of August 15, 1947, published from the country and abroad was organised on Monday.

Justice Anil Verma of the Indore Bench of MP High Court organised the one-day exhibition of rare newspapers at the campus of the Indore Bench of MP High Court.

Justice Vivek Rusia, administrative judge of the Indore Bench of MP High Court, inaugurated the exhibition. On this occasion, justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, justice Subodh Abhyankar, justice Satyendra Singh, justice Pranay Verma, justice Rajendra Verma and justice Amarnath Kesharwani were present. President of the High Court Bar Association, Suraj Sharma, vice-president Manohar Singh Chauhan, secretary Gaurav Shrivastava and executive committee members Arpit Yadav, Sagar Mulye, Shaily Khatri and Gyanendra Sharma, besides additional advocate General Umesh Gajankush and various advocates were also present.

At the exhibition, rare and historical newspapers of August 15, 1947—which comprised Hindi, English and regional language ​​newspapers of India and abroad—were showcased. The compilation of historical photos of newspapers published in Australia, America, Ireland, Pakistan and so forth was also showcased. The exhibition received a good response from visitors, as well.

Incidentally, the grandfather of justice Verma, late Motilal Verma, was also a freedom-fighter. He worked with Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad and then with Dr Rajendra Prasad and Mahatma Gandhi in the Jungle Satyagraha (1931) and Quit India Movement (1942) for 6 months. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment.