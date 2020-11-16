Indore: Rare Boa snake caught on Free Press campus

A rare red sand boa snake, costing crores in the illegal market, was caught on Free Press campus by the newspaper staff on Sunday night and handed over to the forest department.

According to police, these rare non-poisonous snakes are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics, and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market. They are also believed to bring good luck and wealth.

The snake was spotted in the evening by Free Press staffers who carefully caught the same and put into a bucket. They then informed forest ranger Suresh Barole who sent personnel who took away the reptile after completing the official formalities.

Barole said that black boa snake is a rare specie which is high in demand in international illegal market. He stated that the snake would be released into the jungle which is its real habitat.