Indore: Rapid rise in colon, rectal cancer patients in last two decades

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Robotic Surgeon of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai Dr Avinash Saklani said that the number of patients of colon and rectal cancer has been increased by four to five times in the last 20 years.

Addressing the annual conference of the Association of Surgeons-Indore Chapter Dr Saklani said, “The reason behind increasing cases of colon and rectal cancer is increased consumption of non-vegetarian food and less-fibre food. However, five per cent of people who suffer from these problems is due to heredity.”

He added that the disease can be treated through laparoscopy, robotic, and advanced chemotherapy if diagnosed at an early stage.

“People should be on alert if they find bleeding in motion and must not avoid it with the treatment of piles,” Dr Saklani added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute Lucknow’s Dr Gyanchand said, “Advance facilities have made treatment and surgery of thyroid easy, and patients don’t have to get scared of surgery. Thyroid is a hereditary disease.”

ASI-Indore’s Dr Anil Dongre said that over 250 surgeons from across the country participated in the conference in which Dr CP Tiwari was awarded Best Poster Presentation Award and Best PG Paper Award was given by Dr SL Sharma. The conference was presided by Dr Vijay Nichani and hosted by the secretary of the association Dr Advait Prakash.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:40 AM IST