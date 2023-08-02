Indore: Rape Victim Dies During Treatment

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The girl, who was allegedly raped by a youth, died during treatment on Monday night. She was undergoing treatment for typhoid when she was raped in her house by the accused . The police are waiting for the doctor’s query to know the cause of death.

DCP (Zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the girl was raped by the accused Bhola, who is an employee with a garbage collection vehicle of the IMC, at her place in the Malharganj area a few days ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was sick for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. She was at her place when the accused entered her home and raped her. The accused was arrested the day after the incident.

The girl died during treatment. The body was sent for autopsy to know the exact reason for her death. DCP said that we are waiting for the doctor’s report to know the cause of death. If the doctor’s report suggests that the girl died due to rape, the police will take action against the accused accordingly. The relevant sections would be added to the FIR against the accused. The autopsy report is awaited and further investigation is underway into the case.