Indore: Rangpanchami celebrated with enthusiasm in town

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Three Gers were taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchami in the town on Tuesday. The Gers, which were suspended due to Coronavirus for the past two years saw massive participation from the people. The Gers started at 11 am from Connaught Road and passed through the main markets spraying gulal and coloured water on the people and ended at around 4 pm. People sang and danced to the beat of dholaks.

On the occasion, a tableau of Radha Krishna was taken out by Kaila Mata Committee. The main markets of the city remained closed till late in the evening.

There was police presence throughout the Ger route and the entire festivities passed off in a joyous manner. On the eve of the festival, Khatu Shyam Bhajan Sandhya was organised at the Mahadev temple.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:15 AM IST