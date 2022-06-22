Indore: Ranbir, Sanjay, Vaani to launch YRF’s ‘Shamshera’ trailer in city on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Shamshera’ movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will launch YRF’s flick trailer across three different cities with director Karan Malhotra. As part of this mega-tri-city launch event, Indore will have the film stars presenting their trailer to fans and the media. In Indore, they will be visiting the Treasure Island mall on Friday.

Ranbir is playing a larger-than-life cinematic Hindi film hero for the first time in this grand action entertainer. Ranbir, who appears on the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster, Sanju, is set to visit and interact with fans in 3 different cities along with the film’s team. Sanjay Dutt, always popular with audiences and the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor will join him at the trailer launch. Director Karan Malhotra will be part of this event across three cities.

The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general, Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-before-seen Ranbir, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.