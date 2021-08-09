Indore: Rallies taken out by JAYS, Bhim Sena on World Indegenious International Day

​



Mhow (fpns) . Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) and Bhim Sena celebrated World Indegenious International Day through a series of rallies in several towns.They held a rally in Meghnagar which went up to freedom fighter Tantya Bhil’s shrine to pay respects. Speaking after the rally, the leaders spoke of tribal unity. In Pithampur industrial area also they held a rally which culminated at Sanjay Jalashay. The gathering was addressed by local tribal leaders.

Meanwhile, JAYS members laid seige of the Manpur police station, demanding release of a tribal youth Mahesh who had been detained for a controversial post in the social media. Police managed to pacify the tribals and sent them away. Later, they registered case against Mahesh and members of JAYS.



