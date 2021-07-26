Indore: Rajwada work to be completed by December, Gopal Temple by November

Indore: The tardy construction work of Rajwada Palace, which has been delayed for the past four years, on Monday, faced a new deadline for completion by December from the newly appointed CEO of Indore Smart City Development Limited, Rishav Gupta, along with the work of the Gopal Temple to be completed by November.

CEO Gupta, after understanding the city and knowing about the running and completed projects of the ISCDL within a couple of days of his joining, went on inspection of the major projects of the ISCDL on Monday. He inspected Rajwada Palace and checked all the work in progress there. He then went to Gopal Temple and two other projects near it.

CEO Gupta said, “The inspection of the projects has been done and I’ve instructed the officials and contractors to speed up the work and issued them deadlines to complete the work as soon as possible. For Rajwada , I’ve given a deadline of December. For Gopal Temple, the deadline is November; and, for another under-construction project behind the temple, November. August has been set as the deadline for allotting of shops and completing other under-construction work of a shopping complex near Gopal Temple,” he added.