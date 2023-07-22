Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today | Representational picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police have made arrangements for the visit of the G20 delegates to Rajwada on Friday morning. In view of this, the Rajwada area would be a no vehicle zone from 6 am to 10 am on Saturday.

Police have requested people not to visit Rajwada during this time and use other routes. For the convenience of common citizens, the traffic diversion has been done.

Vehicles coming from Palasia, Regal Square will be able to go to Annapurna, Rajendra Nagar via Mrignayani, Sanjay Setu, Jawahar Marg and the commuters will be able to come from Mrignayani via Municipal Corporation Road, Subhash Marg, Rambagh Square, Imli Bazar Square, Bada Ganpati.

Vehicles coming from Bada Ganpati will come from Gaurakund Chowki to Badwali Chowki, Narsingh Bazar, Jawahar Marg Vehicles coming from Collectorate Square will come and go from Yashwant Road via Jawahar Marg, Nandlalpura and Narsingh Bazar.