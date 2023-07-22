 Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today

Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today

Police have requested people not to visit Rajwada during this time and use other routes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today | Representational picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police have made arrangements for the visit of the G20 delegates to Rajwada on Friday morning. In view of this, the Rajwada area would be a no vehicle zone from 6 am to 10 am on Saturday.

Police have requested people not to visit Rajwada during this time and use other routes. For the convenience of common citizens, the traffic diversion has been done.  

Read Also
Indore: Akhil Bharatiya Mushaira To Be Held On 23rd July
article-image

Vehicles coming from Palasia, Regal Square will be able to go to Annapurna, Rajendra Nagar via Mrignayani, Sanjay Setu, Jawahar Marg and the commuters will be able to come from Mrignayani via Municipal Corporation Road, Subhash Marg, Rambagh Square, Imli Bazar Square, Bada Ganpati.  

Vehicles coming from Bada Ganpati will come from Gaurakund Chowki to Badwali Chowki, Narsingh Bazar, Jawahar Marg   Vehicles coming from Collectorate  Square will come and go from Yashwant Road via Jawahar Marg, Nandlalpura and Narsingh Bazar.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Booked For Molesting Girl, Assaulting Her Mom
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today

Indore: Rajwada To Be No Vehicle Zone For 4 Hours Today

Indore: Two Caught For Supplying  Substandard Engine Oil-600 Litres Of Oil Recovered 

Indore: Two Caught For Supplying  Substandard Engine Oil-600 Litres Of Oil Recovered 

Indore: 2 Held For Mobile Phone Snatching - Two Phones Recovered 

Indore: 2 Held For Mobile Phone Snatching - Two Phones Recovered 

Indore: Knife Attack On Cop, Knife Recovered From Crime Scene     

Indore: Knife Attack On Cop, Knife Recovered From Crime Scene     

Indore: FICCI FLO Members Learn About Meditation & Happiness

Indore: FICCI FLO Members Learn About Meditation & Happiness