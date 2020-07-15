Indore: Rajwada site junkyard in the name of reconstruction

*On May 29, 2017 tender of Rs 19.92 cr floated by Indore Smart City Development Limited

* On May 14, 2019, IMC issued termination notice to private agency engaged in conservation work for failing to complete work on time

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Rajwada is a historical palace in Indore city. It was built by the Holkars of the Maratha Empire about two centuries ago. This seven storied structure is located near the Chhatris and serves today as a fine example of royal grandeur and architectural skills.

OPENED: 1766

Architectural style: Indo-Saracenic architecture

Indore's pride, Rajwada Palace has turned into a junkyard in the last 5 years under the Smart City Project. At present, only 10-12 labourers are working to restore the palace which was constructed by more than 300 labourers and skilled architects of the Holkar Era.Five years of delay has indirectly affected the generation of revenue of the Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums (DoAAM) Government of Madhya Pradesh, said officials. The pride of Indoreans and the pride of the city since the Holkar Era has now turned into a junkyard. The place resembles a disheartening sight, especially keeping the Heritage value in mind. The process of junkyard started after the collapse of the northwest wing of Rajwada palace on July 5, 2016.

THE X-FILES

After the collapse, on May 29, 2017 a tender was floated by Indore Smart City Development Limited of Rs 19.92 crore for conservation, restoration and redevelopment of Rajwada (phase 1) with completion period of 24 months (expected till May 2019).On December 4, 2017, a team of senior officials with district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) inspected heritage buildings in Gopal Mandir area where the civic body carried out the demolition drive a day ago causing an effect on the heritage building.On May 14, 2019, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) issued termination notice to a private agency engaged in conservation and restoration of Rajwada for failing to complete the work on time. With the notice, IMC also issued a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor.Rajwada building was divided into six identifiable zones for the proposed makeover plan which included chemical cleaning, work on doors and windows, finishing work, restoration and stabilizing of existing structure and protecting plinths.

LABOURER SPEAK

Labourers residing at the site who spoke on condition of anonymity said most workers left the city after lockdown. Work has re-started in June but they said they require more labourers if not the sanctioned strength to go in full steam.

PAL UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENTS

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, who is responsible for the Smart City Project was unavailable.

TECHNICAL ISSUES

The Smart City Officer, DR Lodhi, also seemed to have no answers for this inordinate delay, he said, “the work is still on. The department is plagued by several technical issues. We are in contact with experts to restore damages in the palace. The wood used in construction of the palace also got damaged. One part of the palace has been completed.”

REVENUE GENERATION HIT

Deputy Director (Indore Zone) of Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums (DoAAM) said, "We have suffered loss of lakh of rupees of revenue since 2016 as the palace has not been available for tourist visit. We expect the work to get completed soon."