Indore: Rajneeti is a gutter space, I have no patience to join it, says ace actor Deepraj Rana

Yet another chhora from Ganga kinare has had his Udaan in the Bollywood industry. Ace actor Deepraj Rana was clear in his mind that he wanted to be an actor right from childhood, hence even as he was 8 years old, in a class assignment he said he would want to be an ACTOR when he was asked about his future plans.
“My mother was a teacher in the same school and when she was told about my khwaish, she slapped me hard, but she was happy inside. However, she used to ask me every three months about my ambition in order to find out if I had steered off my goal,” Rana said with a twinkle in his eyes. He has been working in the industry for almost two decades now. He, incidentally, started his career with a TV serial Udaan!
With the new world happening and the OTT platform flourishing, do you think there should be censorship on web series etc?
I think the government will pass an order for censorship (for OTT platforms), as these days the content which is being shown is not appropriate and in some cases it hurts the sentiments… also the content is not worth watching with the family.
What is your dream role?
I want to Bond with the best. I really want to play the character of James Bond (laughs) with all those gadgets and gorgeous ladies around I want to my Missions Accomplished.
How did you utilize the lockdown period?
I had spent it constructively. I wrote two scripts. I wrote a story of a lady from my hometown Allahabad who is engaged in burning the dead. Soon work will start. I will also act in the film.
How do you see today’s politics?
It's dirty… because the Opposition is unable to digest anything good that is being done in the country. Whether one accepts it or not, the current government has wielded the broom and the result is in front of us. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. He had the matter in his mind, today the country has realized the importance of remaining clean… but even then there is so much criticism surrounding it.
If you get a chance to change politics, what will you do?
It’s impossible to change politics. Rajneeti in our country will remain the same. It may get even worse in the coming years. When the Opposition creates a decibel on everything that happens in the country how can one expect things to be good. Constructive criticism has been thrown out of the window. Be it swachhata, Triple Talaq you name it and the opposition will go hammer and tongs over everything.
You are talking of politics, any chances of entering this domain?
I will never enter politics as I have no patience for it.
How do you feel to be in the cleanest city of India?
I have been to Indore quite a number of times and the city’s development in the last 5 years has been really commendable. It looks greener and neater. It’s a delight to visit such lovely cities.