Indore: Rajneeti is a gutter space, I have no patience to join it, says ace actor Deepraj Rana

Yet another chhora from Ganga kinare has had his Udaan in the Bollywood industry. Ace actor Deepraj Rana was clear in his mind that he wanted to be an actor right from childhood, hence even as he was 8 years old, in a class assignment he said he would want to be an ACTOR when he was asked about his future plans.

“My mother was a teacher in the same school and when she was told about my khwaish, she slapped me hard, but she was happy inside. However, she used to ask me every three months about my ambition in order to find out if I had steered off my goal,” Rana said with a twinkle in his eyes. He has been working in the industry for almost two decades now. He, incidentally, started his career with a TV serial Udaan!