e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rajgarh gang behind theft at wedding function, says Police

Indore: Rajgarh gang behind theft at wedding function, says Police

Instead of small boys, gang now using women to steal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police suspect that a gang based in Rajgarh-Biaora was responsible for the theft of cash and valuables at Jalsa marriage garden, Kanadia area, on Wednesday night.

Police said that two well-dressed unidentified women had come in a car, gate-crashed into the wedding and stolen the valuables kept in a bag. Their faces have been captured on CCTV, and Manjit Singh Saluja, the complainant, told police that the two women had not been invited to the wedding and none from the groom or the bride’s side could identify them.

Police said that similar thefts at wedding functions had been done by the same Rajgarh-Biaora-based gang in the past, at Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Lasudia, Chandannagar and Aerodrome police station areas.

Police suspect that earlier, the gang used small boys to steal valuables at wedding functions. Usually, the boys were well dressed and used to hover around the stage and steal the valuables and decamp. But, this time, the gang has used women to steal the valuables.

Police said that Manjit’s wife had kept some expensive wedding gifts and envelopes containing cash in a black bag that she had kept in a chair near her. She was distracted for some time, and suddenly she could not find the bag. She asked her relatives sitting nearby, but none of them had seen the bag.  

Read Also
Indore: Drunk man attacks ASI, tries to snatch revolver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rajgarh gang behind theft at wedding function, says Police

Indore: Rajgarh gang behind theft at wedding function, says Police

Indore: Half-burnt corpse found behind Chimanbagh ground

Indore: Half-burnt corpse found behind Chimanbagh ground

Ujjain: ‘You’ve to change yourself if you want change in society’

Ujjain: ‘You’ve to change yourself if you want change in society’

Ujjain: Exhibition begins at Triveni Museum

Ujjain: Exhibition begins at Triveni Museum

Ujjain: Young Entrepreneurs Summit to be organised in city today

Ujjain: Young Entrepreneurs Summit to be organised in city today