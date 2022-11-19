Indore: Rajgarh gang behind theft at wedding function, says Police

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police suspect that a gang based in Rajgarh-Biaora was responsible for the theft of cash and valuables at Jalsa marriage garden, Kanadia area, on Wednesday night.

Police said that two well-dressed unidentified women had come in a car, gate-crashed into the wedding and stolen the valuables kept in a bag. Their faces have been captured on CCTV, and Manjit Singh Saluja, the complainant, told police that the two women had not been invited to the wedding and none from the groom or the bride’s side could identify them.

Police said that similar thefts at wedding functions had been done by the same Rajgarh-Biaora-based gang in the past, at Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Lasudia, Chandannagar and Aerodrome police station areas.

Police suspect that earlier, the gang used small boys to steal valuables at wedding functions. Usually, the boys were well dressed and used to hover around the stage and steal the valuables and decamp. But, this time, the gang has used women to steal the valuables.

Police said that Manjit’s wife had kept some expensive wedding gifts and envelopes containing cash in a black bag that she had kept in a chair near her. She was distracted for some time, and suddenly she could not find the bag. She asked her relatives sitting nearby, but none of them had seen the bag.