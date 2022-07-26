Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology invites EoI for incubation of 10 MeV, 10 kw linac for industrial environment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, a facility of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in Indore, has planned to offer indigenously developed 10 MeV, 10 kw electron linac under incubation for process operation in Indian industrial environment.

The 10 MeV, 10 kw electron linac (linear accelerator) is developed for bulk electron beam radiation sterilisation of medical devices and other industrial products.

The RRCAT has planned to offer the system for long-term process operations in the industry for e-beam sterilisation of medical devices with linac in vertical configuration.

The participating industry will operate the system and upgrade the system as an incubatee jointly with RRCAT under technology incubation provisions of DAE.

The developed technology, generated experience, and knowhow will be exclusive property of DAE, however, the successful incubatee will be licensed to use the developed system as per agreement.

This incubation effort is targeted towards developing a commercially viable and reliable LINPAC on fast-track mode.

The incubatee will participate in the endeavour by providing requisite infrastructure, facilities and man-power. The incubatee will participate in the development and upgradation of the system. All regulatory approvals will be arranged by the incubatee. However, RRCAT will extend support for providing all necessary documentation for the above.

“At the end of incubation, the incubatee will have the option to purchase the linac at the derived equipment and incubation cost subject to DAE approval,” RRCAT said.

“The above development of industrial linac with Indian sources for supply, spares and service will be a big support to the Indian radiation processing industry. This will help in enhanced quality of life, healthcare, food security, and international trade in agricultural produce. The electron accelerator technology has potential for the installation of several facilities in India in near future,” the RRCAT added.

The Ramanna Centre has invited expressions of interest from potential industrial partners by July 29.