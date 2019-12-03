Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology has developed techniques to treat sewage, preserve raw food

Indore: Highlighting the contribution of RRCAT (Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology) in sewage treatment, Purshottam Shrivastava, senior scientist from RRCAT, inaugurated two-week long session at SGSITS on Tuesday. The session will be discussing ‘Recent advancements in microwave and communication (RAMC-2019)’.

Shrivastava explained the technique of preserving raw food and vegetables using x-ray that was developed by RRCAT recently. He further discussed applications of microwave for going back in time (about 13 billion years ago) and finding the situation of creation of universe at that time.

About 40 participants from MP and other states are attending this free seminar to further research in the field.