Indore: Raj Bhawan Invites Applications For VC Post At DAVV

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chancellor of state-run universities, Mangubhai Patel has invited applications from interested candidates for the post of vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a Grade A+ accredited university.

Candidates willing to apply for the vice chancellor post can upload application online on the link provided on Madhya Pradesh’s Raj Bhawan’s website by April 25.

As per notification issued by Raj Bhawan, the candidate should be a distinguished academician with at least ten years of experience as a professor in a university or ten years of experience of academic leadership in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation. He must have been born on or after October 1, 1958.

The appointment on the post is necessitated as incumbent vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain is completing her four-year term in the last week of September.

She will be the first full-fledged vice chancellor who will complete four years of tenure in the last 24 years.

The last one to complete tenure was Dr Bharat Chhaparwal. He had completed his first tenure as VC in 2024. He was reappointed for four years but was removed with the use of Section 52 of MP University Act-1973.

After him, CS Chhadha, Bhagirath Prasad, Ajit Singh Sherawat, PK Mishra, DP Singh and Narendra Dhakad were appointed as vice chancellor for a period of four years but none of them could complete their tenure. While Chhadha, Prasad, Sherawat, Mishra and Singh resigned, Dhakad was removed with the use of Section 52.

After Dhakad was stripped of vice chancellorship, Prof Renu Jain was appointed for a period of one year under provisions of Section 52. She was the first woman VC of DAVV in its history.

She not only completed the one year tenure as VC under Section 52, but also got reappointed for four-year tenure. If all goes according to plan, she will complete her tenure in the last week of September.

VC search panel to be formed

Shortly, a three member VC search committee will be formed which will be tasked with shortlisting applicants. The search committee will go through applications and resumes of applicants and shortlist some of them for interviews. After holding interviews, the search panel will recommend minimum three to maximum five candidates to the Chancellor. The Chancellor will appoint one the recommended candidates as the new VC of DAVV.