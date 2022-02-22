Indore: Raj Bhawan appoints two new members in DAVV apex body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Bhawan has appointed two new members in the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in dean categories.

Faculty of Social Science dean Prof Gyan Prakash and Faculty of Life Science dean Prof Anjana Jajoo are the new entrants in the EC.

Appointments are necessitated as the terms of Dr Inamur Rehman, who was dean of Faculty of Law, and Ashok Khandelwal, who was dean of Faculty of Dental Science, exhausted.

With expiry of their deanship, their membership in EC automatically got over in December last year.

DAVV had recommended names of Gyan Prakash and Anjana Jajoo for nomination in EC.

Going by the recommendation by DAVV, Raj Bhawan nominated them as new members in EC.

ALSO READ Indore: Woman accuses neighbour of poisoning her pet pigeons

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:35 AM IST