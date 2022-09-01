Indore: Raipur, Mumbai flights diverted to Bhopal

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

IndiGo Airline’s Raipur and Mumbai flights were diverted to Bhopal on Thursday due to heavy rains in the city.

According to information received from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, flight 6E-15315 Mumbai-Indore reached the city on time at 11.35 pm, but due to bad weather conditions the flight was not allowed to land and was diverted to Bhopal.

Total 108 passengers were on board in the flight. Similarly, flight 6E-905 Raipur-Indore also reached to the city at its scheduled time at 11.55 am, but was also not allowed to land here for the same reason and diverted to Bhopal. A total of 120 passengers were on board in the flight.

Sources said that following improvement in the weather condition at the airport, Mumbai flight returned to the city at 2.20 pm and Raipur flight at 1.35 pm from Bhopal.