Indore: Rainwater Harvesting system must at homes with bore-wells

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), on Saturday, said that installation of the rainwater harvesting (RWH) system is mandatory at all residential buildings with bore-wells. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed building officers and inspectors to survey and find out houses which have bore-wells but not a water recharging system. She ordered officials to ask such citizens to get RHW systems installed before June 15, or else action will be taken against them.

As part of the ground water conservation campaign, Pal held a review meeting on Saturday which was attended by additional municipal commissioners Sandeep Soni, Bhavya Mittal, executive engineers Mahesh Sharma, Sanjeev Srivastava, city planner Vishnu Khare and others.

The commissioner gave detailed information about geo-tagging of the city’s water bodies through a presentation. In the presentation, it was explained how the geo-tagging work is to be done for rainwater harvesting. The commissioner also sought to know how many units had been set up in the zones/wards under the rainwater harvesting campaign so far. She directed all the zonal officers, building officers and zonal heads to ensure installation of RWH systems in their respective zones/wards. Besides, she sought to know the figure of geo-tagging done so far.

She stated that citizens with bore-wells should be informed that action would be taken against them if they did not install a water recharging system at their premises. Pal also stated that it would be the responsibility of all zonal officers, building officers and building inspectors to ensure that water recharging systems are installed in all multi-storey buildings, commercial buildings, schools and colleges on priority.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:02 PM IST