Indore: Rainwater harvesting industries to install systems by May 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industries located alongside Sanwer road assured Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) that they would install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems before May 30. The assurance was given by industrialists of the F Sector, Sanwer Road industrial area, during a meeting with IMC officials.

Executive engineer RS Deora said that IMC officials held a meeting with industrialists at Kamayani Metals and asked them to support IMC’s campaign on groundwater conservation. IMC officials asked industrialists to install rooftop rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in their factories for storing water underground.

Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh, president Pramod Dafaria, co-secretary Tarun Vyas, Manoj Dabur, and more than 40 industrialists were present during the meeting, at which Dafaria and corporation officials agreed to make the system mandatory in their units by May 30.

At the meeting, corporation officials gave information about how to install the entire system and talked about the material required, technical support and whatever necessary information was needed.

The list of contractors authorised by the corporation was also made available to the industrialists. With the cooperation of IMC, it was decided to start work in Sector F industries as soon as possible.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:27 PM IST