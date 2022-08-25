e-Paper Get App

Indore: Rainwater harvesting at 91898 places in the city

Under the groundwater conservation campaign being run by IMC in the city, a review meeting was held under municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday regarding rainwater harvesting being carried out.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has installed rainwater harvesting systems at 91 per cent of the places in the city, while it will be installed in the remaining places by September 10. Under the groundwater conservation campaign being run by IMC in the city, a review meeting was held under municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday regarding rainwater harvesting being carried out.

Commissioner Pal said the groundwater level of Indore was going down. “It’ll be our endeavour to figure out how we can conserve and store rainwater during the rainy season and, for this, the necessary rainwater harvesting systems/units should be constructed,” she said.

A target was set to install 1 lakh rainwater harvesting systems in the city. So far, more than 91,898 rainwater harvesting units have been installed. The systems have been installed at religious places of the city, including 97 temples, 84 mosques, 38 gurdwaras, 75 churches and other religious places. Rainwater harvesting systems have been installed at 70,467 apartments, 60 banks and 418 centres located in the city, along with 3,963 commercial establishments, 690 education institutes, 128 gardens, 194 group housing societies, 12,640 houses, 1,001 commercial buildings and other places.

Pal gave a deadline to all the zonal officers to install rainwater harvesting systems in the remaining places by September 10 to achieve the target of 1 lakh. She instructed the zonal officers to take the corporators and public representatives of their zone/ward areas along with them to achieve the remaining goal of installing rainwater harvesting systems.

