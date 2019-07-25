Indore: Rains offer relief from humidity

Indore: Residents got respite from soaring humidity as city received rain on Wednesday. Moderate rain coupled with cool winds turned the weather pleasant in the evening.

Winds blowing at the speed 40 kilometres an hour uprooted weak trees and damaged the electricity lines.

According to meteorological department, city recorded maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was three degrees above normal while the minimum temperature rose to 26.8 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above the normal.

“Rainfall occurred due to circulation generated over western part of the state. With the new low pressure generation shifting towards Madhya Pradesh, the state will receive heavy rain in most districts. Indore region too will receive rain on July 26-27,” a meteorological department official said.

On Wednesday, 0.4 mm rainfall was recorded. With this, the total rainfall of season rose to 391.6 mm (15.30 inches). Evening rain surprised commuters as they had to stay indoors to avoid rain and strong winds. However, many of them enjoyed the change and rushed to eating joints.

“The change in weather has given me relief from scorching heat and I wish it remains same,” student Mahesh Jain said. Private company employee Sudhir Sindhe said rain gave him relief from humidity.

Waterlogging, tree uprooted

As rain accompanied gusty winds, many trees were uprooted across the city including one in MY Hospital campus due to which some vehicles were damaged. Water logging was seen at Maharani Road, Madhumilan Square, Chhawani and other areas.

Weather in July

South western monsoon remains active. City receives rain for 13 days on an average. The average rainfall of the month is 302 mm and the average maximum temperature is around 30.4 degrees Celsius. Average minimum temperature remains around 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Highest monthly rain of 773.8 mm was recorded in 1973 while the highest rainfall in a day was 293.4 mm on July 27, 1913.

Rainfall in the month of July in last ten years Year

Rainfall (in mm) 2019273.0 (till date)

2018 239.7

2017 247.9

2016 382.3

2015 560.4

2014 391.2

2013 565.6

2012 388.2

2011 222.0

2010 101.0