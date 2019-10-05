Indore: Rains lash city, waterlogging, jams along BRT corridor

Indore: Rains lashed the city on Friday afternoon leading to waterlogging along the BRT corridor and the artery roads, leading to massive traffic jams that last for over two hours. The rains also spoilt the garba performances in most of the localities.

The day started sunny, but by the afternoon dark clouds enveloped the city and it started raining at around 4.30 pm. By 5 pm the fury of the rain had intensified and most of the vehicles were off the roads, and the rains petered out around 7.30 pm. There were also reports of water entering houses, especially in the Sukhliya area.

Though the weather office recorded .37 inch of rain (9.5 mm), the weather department officials acknowledged that it had rained heavily in the city area, while the intensity of the rain was less in the airport where the weather office is situated.

Water-logging along the BRT corridor lead to a massive traffic jam with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace. A journey between Dewas Naka to Palasia that usually takes 30 minutes, took over one and half hours. The traffic police had a tough time managing the traffic as some of the signals were also not functioning properly. The problem was exacerbated since the heavy rains start just around the time office-goers left their office.

The heavy rains also dampened the spirits of the garba enthusiasts all over the city as most of them are in the open, and were flooded. The attendance in most of the big garba events in the city was also thin, though it picked up later in the night.