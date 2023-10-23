Indore: Rains In Source Areas Lead To Vegetable Prices Shooting Up | Depositphoto

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prices of vegetables have risen dramatically in the city in the last month and vegetable vendors say that monsoon rains in the last month in areas of the state from where these vegetables are sourced is to be blamed for the rise in prices. The rain led to the vegetable crop getting severely damaged.

Rakesh, a vegetable vendor in the Palsikar area said the vegetable prices are increasing, especially of those vegetables which are being brought from neighbouring states.

Vendors on the street said that the wholesalers in the city are facing hike in the rates from the suppliers. In the market, coriander has crossed Rs 100 per kg while lady's finger is selling at Rs 40-Rs 60 per kg.

“The vegetables are being imported from Gujarat and Maharashtra because of which the transportation price is also added in the prices of vegetables which is directly impacting the prices of vegetables,” said Sudhir a vegetable vendor in Choithram Mandi.